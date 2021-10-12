Tema Metropolis marks International Girl Child Day

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have commemorated the International Girl Child Day with a charge to the girl-child to develop an interest in Information Technology and Communication field.

The International Day of the Girl Child was declared by the United Nations to amplify the voices of young girls around the world and increase awareness of issues they face.

As part of the celebration, the TMA and GES toured some schools within the metropolis.

Addressing the students, Ms Birago Asare, Chairperson for Gender, Youth and Sports Sub-committee of TMA, said the Girl-Child Day was to mark the abolishment of all kinds of injustice and hatred against the girl-child globally.

She said the celebration sought to address the challenges of the girls and to promote girls’ empowerment and fulfilment of their Human Rights and eliminate gender-based challenges, including child marriages, poor learning opportunities, violence and discrimination.

Ms Asare, who doubles as the Assembly Woman for Valco Electoral Area, said the theme this year “Digital Generation; Our Generation,” stressed that the digital generation could be considered as including people who were born and raised in the digital era, thus smartphones, computer among others.

She said the lockdown underscored the importance of connectivity, especially for those who have internet access and was able to have classes via the internet.

“It is for this reason, that I humbly request that parents, teachers and other stakeholders of education should put their hands on deck towards supporting our dear students to uplift their education,” she said.

Ms Asare urged all students to take the study of Information Technology (IT) very seriously and practice what they were taught daily as it would prepare them for the future.

“Let us not relegate the girl-child to the background, rather bring them on board since they have great talents to contribute towards the development of the country,” she said.

Madam Olivia Bosompemaa, TMA Girl-Child Education Coordinator, also advised the girls to study very hard and not to indulge in activities that would jeopardize their education.