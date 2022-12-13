Tema Metropolitan Assembly presents items to PWDs

About 21 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) within the Tema Metropolis have received various items from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to boost their businesses.

The items included deep freezers, bottled and sachet water, mobile money vending stands, fufu making machine, and soft drinks, among others.

Mr Yohane Armah Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive presenting the items explained that a total amount of GH¢71,496.27 was disbursed from the Disability Fund, which formed part of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Mr Ashitey said out of the amount, GH¢49,000 was used for the items as business support, while GH¢7,766.27 went into payment of medical bills, and GH¢ 12,730.00 was for educational support.

He explained that the TMA had moved from the past practice of giving cash to beneficiaries, footing PWD’s medical, and school bills, to a new paradigm where the assembly provides them with the needed tools to work with to ensure they secure a good livelihood.

He noted that business, medical and school bills were the three main identified needs of the PWDs in the Metropolis, therefore, the Assembly together with the Department of Social Welfare and Community Develop decided to pay more attention to them.

According to him, it was in line with the government’s interest to empower Ghanaians, especially PWDs economically adding that investing in their businesses would help reduce poverty among them and also curb the tendency for them to beg on the streets to survive.

Mr Ashitey encouraged the PWDs to use the items for their intended purpose to get their benefit and reinvest into their businesses.

Ms Emelia Akorfa Menorkpor, the Tema Metropolitan Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, explained that three percent of the District Assemblies Common Fund was put into the Disability Common Fund.

She added that it was a social intervention programme to alleviate poverty among the PWDs as stated in the Disability Act 715.

Ms Menorkpor said to ensure that the items were put to good use, the TMA through the Disability Fund Management Committee would monitor their usage and advised them against selling the items.