Tema Newtown residents taken through fire safety training

The SOS Children’s Village, in partnership with Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has educated over 70 residents in Manhyian in Tema Newtown on fire safety techniques.

The one-day training was to equip the residents with basic techniques in firefighting and safety.

Mr Isaac Abaka Newton, GNFS Assistant Division Officer Grade II, said fire outbreaks could spark from accidents, ignorance, negligence or carelessness.

He said the use of sub-standard cables, overloading of extension boards, improper wiring and over-aged cables or electrical appliances could spark fire outbreaks.

Mr A. M. Jafaru, GNFS Assistant Station Officer, speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Fire management, said, “fire is a good servant but can sometimes become a bad master too.

“So, it needs to be prevented right from the initial stages, residents shouldn’t wait for the fire to escalate before they call the fire service room service numbers.”

Mr Jafaru entreated the public to desist from prank calling and encouraged the trainees to educate residents to engage qualified officers in case they have any Gas leakage, get a proper officer to change the regulators to prevent fire outbreaks at homes.

Mr David Kanortey, the SOS Children’s Village project officer, told the GNA that it was important for the residents to have basic knowledge on the management of fire outbreaks to help prevent loss of lives and properties.

He said sometimes families got to a state of vulnerability because of fire outbreaks hence the need to help minimize some of these challenges through giving them knowledge.

“The knowledge we are giving them is to help them prevent fire and by that, they are protecting their lives and properties,” he said.

During the training, participants were educated on the different types of fire extinguishers namely; Water extinguishers, Dry Powder Extinguishers, Carbon Dioxide Extinguishers and Foam Extinguishers.

They were also taken through pragmatic methods to combat fire using the extinguishers.