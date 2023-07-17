Tema NPP primaries: Dozen of women puck forms for Yohane

Dozens of Traders, businesswomen, and some non-delegate members of the New Patriotic Party in the Tema East Constituency, on Monday the 17th of July 2023, picked a parliamentary nomination form on behalf of the Tema Mayor, Yohane Armah Ashitey.

The women who were charged by their resolve to see the Tema East Constituency seat being reclaimed by the party, submitted a cash cheque for the nomination form which was received on behalf of the party by the Constituency secretary.

The women led by Janet Nortey a businesswoman told party executives who had welcomed them of their resolve to see the party reclaiming the Tema East Constituency seat and the only person they see capable of winning back that seat is no other person than the Tema Mayor, Yohane Armah Ashitey, hence their decision to throw their weight behind him.

Janet Nortey further emphasized the numerous fear chalked by the Team Mayor since his assumption of office in the area of Education, where he is credited for ending the shift system due to the nuneoriua infrastructural project undertaken by his administration in that regard. Some supporters also touched on the numerous ongoing projects being undertaken by the mayor despite the limited resources at his disposal.

Constituency secretary for the NPP in Tema East, Nene Sakite, who received the women, assured them if the party’s preparedness to wrestle the seat back from the NDC. He also entreated potential aspirants to engage in a healthy campaign that will unite the rank and file of the party. He added further that, the party has learned a lot from the last general elections which saw them losing the Tema East seat, vowing the 2023 elections will yield an unprecedented gains for the NPP in the Tema East Constituency.

