The Jersey Pharmacy has said it has upgraded its pharmaceutical shop in order to offer periodic free medical screening for resident within the Tema Metropolis.

The pharmacy shop situated at Tema Community Nine as part of the measures to offer the free medical screening has installed some new medical equipment to achieve its set objective.

Mr Francis Yeboah, General Manager of Jersey Pharmacy in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, said, there are so many people walking around without the knowledge that they have malaria, hepatitis B and C, diabetes, simple dental conditions, as well as other general medical conditions.

“So Jersey Pharmacy intended to organize free community medical screening as a corporate social responsibility service to residents within the Tema Metro and its environs to ensure that we save life,” he said.

Mr Yeboah said “they have enough competent pharmacists and medical practitioners to carry out the free medical screening tasks and that was the reason they were spending a lot of money to upgrade the place to meet the standard of a community pharmacy”.

The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa.

