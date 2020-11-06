The Tema Regional Police Command has issued an alert to the public especially churches to be wary of a new strategy used by robbers.

Chief Inspector Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Tema Police Public Relations Officer, disclosing this in a press statement, said the modus of the group was to gain access to the church premises by scaling the fence wall, and thereafter take security men hostage.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu stated that, “The command therefore advises the general public, particularly churches and places of worship, to be very wary of the new robbery trend and desist from keeping monies and other valuable items in their premises, especially after Sunday service”.

The Command also urged churches to mount security cameras within and without to monitor their premises.

The statement also called on all residents to promptly alert the police on 0542719093, 191 or 112 of any suspicions of criminals for urgent attention.