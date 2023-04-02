Tema Port destroys 38 containers of unwholesome items in 2022

The Port Health in Tema burnt and destroyed 38 containers of unwholesome goods and another 7,643 kilograms of other goods in year 2022, Mr. Raphael Marfo, the Director of Port Health in Tema has said.

The products, which included frozen foods, canned foods, and medicines among others, were destroyed because they might have gone bad, or damaged, upon their arrival in the country according to Mr Marfo, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema.

He mentioned various methods of destruction, such as burying, crashing, incineration, and mixing the objects with trash.

He added that a total of 17 organizations had their items destroyed, and that the process was observed by Port Health officials, Agents, Security Guards, and other interested parties.

He urged food exporters to always contact the Port Health for an inspection of their products and subsequent issuance of a certificate, noting that the Port Health had the responsibility for ensuring the wholesomeness of food items.

He added that even, “if they had received approval from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), they still needed to contact my organization.”

Mr Marfo revealed that the some exporters who refused to acquire wholesomeness licence from the Port Health authorities, had their food products destroyed once they arrived at their destinations.

He noted that in 2022, his organization disinfected 41 ships, of which 13 were done in the first quarter, 14 in the second, and 12 and 2 respectively in the third and fourth as part of the vector cintrol operations on ships.

The Port Health Director also stated that eight ships received medical chest certificates while a total of 12 ships obtained sanitation certificates during the time.

He clarified that the medical chest certificate was given to a ship following an examination of its hospital to make sure it has all necessary supplies on board in accordance with applicable maritime laws.

He added that if one medication was discovered to have expired, it had to be taken out and replaced before such a certificate could be given.