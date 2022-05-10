Tema Regional fire service debunks claims of going to fire scene without water

The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has refuted claims within some sections of the public in the region that personnel attend to fire scenes without water in the fire tenders.

According to GNFS the wrong perception has been in some parts of the public domain especially victims of fire outbreaks for far too long which was not helping the activities of the service and hence deem necessary to set the records straight to save its hard-earned reputation.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade I (ACFOI) Doris Lamptey who is the GNFS Tema Regional Commander said such claims were false and baseless.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of a health and safety awareness walk to bring fire safety to the doorsteps of the public, ACFOI Lamptey said “people saying that we go to fire scenes without water is neither here nor there, it is not true.

“We seriously debunked it. Like we always say, you cannot see a farmer going to the farm without a cutlass. So, if you say we did not come there with water, what did we use to douse the fire?

According to the GNFS Tema Regional Commander the nature of some fire outbreaks required maximum pressure of water to be exerted from the nozzles which could hurriedly empty the tenders in a short time and not otherwise; “not that we deploy fire tenders to fire scenes without water.”

She said all fire appliances at a fire station have water in them and hence serviceable tenders always leave the fire station to the fire scene with water, adding that, “you cannot enter a fire station and see an appliance without water”.

ACFOI Lamptey reiterated the need for the public to understand the operations of the GNFS in the region and approach the service for fire safety inquiries and clarifications rather than making slanderous allegations that could damage the image of the service.

She noted that the public must endeavour to accept that firefighters are professionals, trained to do their work as mandated therefore they need support and cooperation rather than wrong accusations and conjectures.

The Regional Commander also cautioned the public to desist from Prank calls as it restricts the service from attending to real fire outbreaks and emergencies.

“We want to tell the public that, if you make a prank call, you are blocking someone who has an incident and calling the fire service for help, you might put somebody’s life in danger so please we are pleading with the public to stop the practice.

“Within a minute fire can destroy everything so we’re pleading with the public to desist from any act that will distract the person from attending distress calls immediately,” she cautioned.

The Tema Fire Region spans the Tema Metropolis, Industrial, Newtown, Gbetsile, Devtraco, Motorway, Kasapreko, Ashaiman, Dodowa, Kpone-Katamanso, Ningo-Prampram, Sege, and Ada.