Tema Regional Fire Service Reactivates Fire Emergency Numbers

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Tema Regional Command, has reactivated fire emergency telephone numbers to enable the public to access the service in times of emergency.

This is part of policies rolled out to sensitise residents on various ways to mitigate fire outbreaks, a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Tema revealed.

According to the GNFS Tema Regional Command, it had identified, public education was a key ingredient to equip residents, hence, providing them with GNFS emergency numbers in their various areas of jurisdiction, formed a major part of sensitisation.

The GNFS Command noted that reaching out to service providers especially fire service in times of emergencies was paramount to save lives and properties.

The GNFS Tema Regional Headquarters could be reached on 0303202554, 0307090015, 0299340631, with GT-020-4783 digital address code as its direct emergency lines.

The GNFS district emergency numbers: Ashaiman – 0291702028, 0299340628, 0205346762, with the digital address GB-017-2713; Tema Industrial – 0299340568, 0291702024, 0302968140, with the digital address GT- 020-5892; and Ada – 0302968140 with the digital address GY- 0033-7271.

The others were: Dodowa – 0299640630, 0299320089, 0291713034 with the digital address as GO- 0010-0975; Prampram – 0299340635, 0291702044, 0506439263, with the digital address GN-0047-1030; and Katamanso – 0291702014, with the digital address GK-0518-2504.

The rest were Tema Newtown – 0291702032, 0556119119 with the digital address GT- 150- 6790; Gbetsile – 0291702018, 0505176940, with digital address GT- 0294-3557; Devtraco – 0291702082, 0556119119, with the digital address GN-0490-8523; Sege – 0299341143, 0299341033, with the digital address GX-0003-3948.

The GNFS Motorway contact 0291702011 with the digital address GB- 0006-2031; Kasapreko – 0291702059, 0302948513, 0291702281 with the digital address GT-333-2331.

The GNFS national emergency numbers are 192, 112, and 0302772446.

The service cautioned the public to desist from prank calls adding that timely calls saved lives and properties.