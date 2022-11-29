Tema residents jubilate Ghana’s victory over Korea

Just at the last blast of the referee’s whistle, residents of Tema including market women, public officials, commercial and private drivers, passengers, and children pour out onto the streets in a jubilant mood to celebrate Ghana’s victory over Korea.

The supporters flap miniature Ghana Flags, or anything in the national colours of red, gold, and green, and danced to music being played loudly from some sports along the streets while others danced to their own songs to the honour of the Black Stars who beat Korea 3:2 in their second group match.

Aunty Akosuah Danso, who deals in jerseys told the Ghana News Agency at Tema that the victory has boosted sales of Black Star jerseys and other kits after the match.

She said if Ghana continues to perform well, it will enable them to make a lot of sales, “before the match sales were poor but now we are happy Ghana has won. We encourage the boys to play hard because they not only playing for Ghana but also help market women to sell well”.

Mr. Isaac Sam who was spotted on the Community One Padmore Street among an ecstatic crowd stated: “we least expected the Black Stars to perform awesome in the match because the players did not perform in the match against Portugal”.

He also said Jordan Ayew did marvelously well in the game and he also started very well, therefore, praising him.

Mr. Kofi Sena, a commercial driver spotted blowing the horn of his car on Padmore Street also said the match has affected the fast movement of vehicles on the streets of Tema because everyone was busily watching the match.

Mr. Julius Miller also expressed delight in the way Jordan Ayew played in the match.

Mr. Lewis Hanson a shop owner near Tema One Pub said Ghana’s victory over South Korea is written by God and made to happen”.

“Ghanaians are happy and impressed by the players and they recommended Jordan Ayew for his superb performance in the match and hope to see the best from the players on Friday, that is, Ghana and Uruguay clash,” he said.

GNA also noticed that most schools around Tema Community One closed before their usual closing time to allow both teachers and pupils to join in the celebration.

A pupil from the Evangelical Presbyterian Church School at Community One mentioned that their teachers asked them to go home before their normal closing time because they believe that there would be massive celebrations in town which may turn out to be chaotic hence the need for them to get home before people step out to jubilate