Tema residents undergo free health screening

The Tema Industrial Lions Club, a member of Lions Club International, a Humanitarian Service Organisation, has organised a health walk and free screening on diabetes and hypertension for some residents of Tema.

The Tema Industrial Lions Club working together with Tema Gentlewomen Lions Club, and Habour City Lions used the health walk at the weekend to raise awareness of the dangers associated with being diagnosed with diabetes and also provide free counseling.

Mr Abraham Teye Boyetey, Chapter President, Tema Industrial Lions Club said the club deems it an important responsibility to sensitize residents as the world marks 2022 World Diabetes Day to also draw attention to the problem and how to deal with it.

He said the Tema Industrial Lions Club joins the international community to call on policymakers to increase access to diabetes education to help improve the lives of the more than half a billion people living with diabetes worldwide.

He said the club would annually organise the health walk and free screening to coincide with the international diabetes day commemoration.

He said such an action would form part of their contribution to improving upon the health needs of Ghanaians and called for the prioritization of health needs to prevent unforeseen circumstances.

Mr Boyetey said diabetes had been one of the silent killers which must not be underrated and appealed to Ghanaians to go for regular check-ups to curb diabetes and its related illnesses in the country.

Mrs Abena Ajesua Addo-Paintsil, Public Health Nurse with Tema Polyclinic explained diabetes occurs when the insulin produced by the pancreas is unable to balance carbohydrates in one’s body.

She said as one ages, the pancreas becomes weak, which was not able to produce enough insulin to reduce the sugar level produced by carbohydrates.

Mrs Addo-Paintsil said there were three types of diabetes including type one which was common in children and adolescents, type two rampant in adults, and gestational diabetes common among pregnant women due to hormonal changes.

Symptoms she said included frequent urination, dizziness, weight loss, and infections.

She recommended frequent medical checkups while eating a balanced diet, exercising, and drinking water were ways of managing diabetes.