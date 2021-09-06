Tema Senior High School launches 60th anniversary

The Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO) has launched its 60th anniversary celebration with a call on old students to contribute towards the upkeep of the school.

Ms Betty Akumatey, Vice President, Tema Old Students Association (TOSA), said the anniversary celebration would be climaxed on November 27, 2021.

She said as part of the anniversary, students, staff, and old students would engage in various activities including educational talks, intellectual debates, mentorship, among others.

Ms Akumatey added that the prospective anniversary project would be the construction of a water tank farm to solve the school’s water challenge, which was a major problem confronting the TEMASCO community.

She explained that the water tank farm would have the capacity to store water for three days and have pumps affixed to aid water distribution especially when water was not flowing from the main water source.

She therefore appealed to all old students to actively participate in the school’s activities and contribute their quota towards such projects stressing, “We owe our alma mater a lot and this is our turn to give back to the school”.

The TOSA Vice President disclosed that additionally, work is ongoing to refurbish all the science laboratories, adding that some year groups are equipping the school with streetlights, others are refurbishing the dormitories and washrooms, as well as beautifying of the frontage of the school.

Mr Kwabena Baidu, Headmaster of Tema Senior High School, gave the assurance that the various anniversary activities would be held with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols, especially the hand washing, social distancing and wearing of nose masks.

Mr Baidu touching on some challenges of the school, said due to the short heights of the school fence walls, some miscreants often scale over the wall giving them security issues, adding however that with the help of the old students and the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), they have employed more security personnel.

Touching on the issue of alleged food shortage in some senior high schools, he said, “We have heard that some schools don’t have food to feed the students, but we have enough.

“Three weeks ago we were here when the Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour came here to verify on it, fortunately at the time he came the students were having breakfast, so we joined in and dined with them, we have food stuff to feed our students”.