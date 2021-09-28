Tema Station Market wins ninth edition of “Kpataashie” competition

The Tema Station Market, has won the ninth edition of the annual markets cooking competition dubbed “Kpataashie” organised by the Centre for National Culture (CNC) Greater Accra, in Accra.

Organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the National Commission on Culture (NCC), the competition aimed at bringing back, the country’s faded or fading traditional, indigenous foods into the limelight.

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director, NCC, said the market women from various markets in Accra were tasked to prepare various indigenous, traditional dishes local to the various Regions, after a ballot.

She said those traditional indigenous foods played and formed part of Ghana’s culture and its development, and that it was important to bring them back to the fore, saying “history, the past, tells us where we are from, and helps in sharpening and guiding the future”.

Mrs Alice Alima Kala, Director, CNC, Greater Accra, said the event would be supported to grow the more as the Commission ensured that the arts and culture of the country was put on a high pedestal.

She expressed appreciation to stakeholders including, the Greater Accra Market’s Association, National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), Inner City Tribal Chiefs & Queen mothers, HOTCAT and Accra High Senior School, as well as Promasodor for their support over the years.

Mr Daniel Clerk, Head of Performing Arts, CNC, Greater Accra, said,

“Aside the side attraction of dancing, fashion shows, and musical chairs, this year’s event saw the White House Youth Choir from Greda Estate singing patriotic songs; very symbolic of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s birth month.”