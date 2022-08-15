Tema: Structures on sewer lines to be removed

The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has announced plans to remove all structures on sewer lines, especially at Community Two and Five.

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive announced this after inspecting some sewer lines in the two communities after receiving reports of sewer overflows in some parts of the municipality.

Ms Addo said officials of the Assembly have spoken with the container owners on the effect of their activities on the sewer lines, therefore, the Assembly’s commitment to remove the structures.

She indicated that there was a blockage in the sewer lines especially the ones behind the Cocoa House at Tema Community Five leading to overflow and unbearable stench with its accompanying health dangers.

She said due to the location of the structures it has been difficult to repair the lines, therefore, there was an urgent need to clear structures from the reservation lines.

The blockage and overflow of the sewer lines and chambers have also led to human waste sipping through into drains and nearby bushes.