Tema-Tech wins environmental recycling competition

The Tema Technical Senior High School (Tema-Tech) has won the second edition of the Tema Industrial Lions Club environmental recycling competition.

The competition is aimed at minimising waste and promoting a sustainable and healthy future for generations.

The event, organized by the Tema Industrial Lions Club and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, challenged five schools: Presbyterian Senior High, Methodist Day Senior High, Chemu Senior High, Tema Secondary School, and Tema Technical School, to come up with creative ways to turn waste products into reusable items.

The Tema Technical School won the competition with their project of merging melted plastic and sand into bricks, which they defined as an “absolute recycling product” and scored 82 percent mark.

The Tema Methodist Day Senior High placed second with a 71 percent score, while Presbyterian Senior High came in third with a 69 percent score.

Zoomlion, on the other hand, provided each participating school with five dustbins and five Veronica buckets.

Master Charles Kakraba, a Tema Technical School participant, said the plastic and sand bricks were excellent work.

He asked the government to consider it as a standardized building material because it was long-lasting and a solution to the country’s plastic waste management.

He noted that plastic bricks were elastic enough to withstand any type of weather, and that water could not permeate through a plastic product, which will assist individuals who built their homes in waterlogged locations.

Mr Anthony Kaye Foli, an Environmental Planner and Competition Judge, stated that the initiative was aimed at the kids in order to educate and sensitize them about garbage and how to manage it.

He stated that it was also to teach the children the fundamentals of environmental cleaning so that they understood the advantages of using plastics and other recyclable materials.