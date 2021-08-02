Tema to host Masquerade Carnival in December

The Labour Masquerade Society, a masquerade group in Tema has outline plans to host a Masquerade Carnival in Tema on the theme: “The Role of Labour Masquerade in 2021 Year of Return”.

Mr. Ian Okwei, Member of the Leadership of the Labour Masquerade Society who said this during the launch of the society said it had been endorsed by the National Commission for Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The executive members are President, Mr. Edward Kwafo; Secretary, Mr. Allen Kwafo; Treasurer, Reverend Moses Gyesi; Organizers, Wass Akanbi, Elgene Djan, and Stephen Teyenguah; and Public Relations, Emmanuel Okwandaho Mensah.

Others are: Executive Members – Ian Okwei, Nene Apenor, Prince Asare, and Collins Arhinful.

Mr. Okwei added that plans were in place to get other statutory institutions in and out of Tema to partner with the society to host and organize the Masquerade Carnival come December in Tema.

Tema is known to be one of the few places in Ghana that have a large number of the youth going into masquerading especially during the Christmas festivities where they are seen on the principal streets dressed in their colorful customs with funny masks exhibiting their dancing skills amidst brass band music.

He noted that the Society currently has some partnership with the Agazi Group of Companies (Tema Greens Lounge) Solar Transport, Sikapong Hotel, Abigi J Enterprise, Junior Soundz and plans to get on board other institutions to support the Masquerade of Professionals that gives back to society through masquerading.

Giving a brief history of Labour Masquerade, he explained that the group was a society that encompasses professionals from all spheres including graduates, artisans, business owners among others adding that the society had been in existence for over two decades as a neighborhood group.

According to him, they decided to incorporate the Masquerade in their activities last year saying the Labour Masquerade Society was focused on empowering the youth in society through masquerading by mentorship and coaching from some senior professionals in the group.

Mr. Socrates Sarfo, Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission for Culture, delivering a keynote address said the commission was considering bringing together all the Masqueraders in the various part of the country such as Winneba and Takoradi to have a national programme.

Mr. Sarfo said he sees such groups as serious organizations that should not only be used for entertainment purposes geared towards funfair during festivities but rather one that could be like boys’ squad which would instill some discipline in the young ones.

He urged leadership of the group to go a step further by inviting counselors for boys who have the tendency become truants adding that they must also look at supporting their educational needs among others so as to make a good impact on their lives.