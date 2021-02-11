With just about three more days to this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, some traders and shops in the Central Business District of Tema have started preparations towards the day stockpiling the shops with varieties of chocolate.

The day, also known as Chocolate Day in Ghana, helps to boost the sale of chocolate products, encourage Ghanaians to eat made in Ghana chocolate and people show their love by exchanging gifts.

A Ghana News Agency team tour around the Tema Community One market and other parts of the Central Business District at Tema, between Monday and Thursday revealed that most traders who sell on tabletops have displayed variety of chocolate products ranging from chocolate bars to toffees, evidently only few people visited the shops, some to inquire of the prices and others to purchase the products.

The shops, mostly decorated in red and white colours, were stocked with teddy bears, champagne, red flowers and different brands of chocolate products.

In an interaction with a trader called Maame Afia who intimated that sales were a bit slow, but hopeful when the Valentine’s Day approaches, sales should pick up.