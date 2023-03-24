Tema Traditional Council launch 2023 Kplejoo

The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has launched the 2023 Kplejoo ahead of the annual Homowo festival which is slated for August this year.

The festival would be under the theme, “celebrating our cultural pride in peace and unity for community development”.

The Tema Sakumo Kplejoo forms part of activities to capture events of the previous years as various youth groups compose and sing songs either to praise or criticize their authorities for their actions in the previous years.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema Newtown, Nii Tetteh Tsuru III Akwashong Tse of the Tema Traditional Area explained that the Kplejoo procession was significant as far as the Tema Homowo festival was concerned.

Nii Tetteh Tsuru III further hinted that the launch of the Kplejoo had paved the way for the celebration of the 2023 Homowo festival for the chiefs and people of the Tema Traditional Area.

According to him, the Kplejoo traditionally signifies planting which would be harvested in August to commemorate the Homowo festival, explaining that the various clans would as customs demand go on a fishing expedition at the Sakumonaa Lagoon.

He said the fish harvested would be used to fortify the deities so as to seek their blessing and protection for the coming traditional year.

He noted that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and successful Kplejoo and the annual Homowo celebration with a call on residents to adhere strictly to the laid down protocols.

Various activities have been embedded in the 2023 Kplejoo and the annual Homowo festival for the people of the Tema Traditional area starting from March 23 to May 14, 2023, and would be climaxed with the Homowo festival in August 2023.