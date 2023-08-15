Tema Traditional Council urges youth to prioritize education 

The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has advised the youth within the various communities in Tema Newtown to prioritise education to uplift the image of the area, as far as development is concerned.

Nii Armah Sumponu II, the Tema Shipi, and a spokesperson for the Tema Traditional Council, said that the current trends demanded that the youth take education very seriously.

He spoke to the Ghana News Agency after a procession to sprinkle ‘Kpokpoi’ a Ga-Dangbe traditional delicacy of the deities and ancestors.

Nii Sumponu II said Tema was endowed with chains of companies, stressing that with education, the youth could be employed to also help in the development of these communities and take care of their families.

He said when the indigenous people who knew the history of their communities rose to leadership positions, there would be rapid development because such individuals knew the needs and aspirations of the people.

The TTC spokesperson also advised parents to avoid spending a lot of cash on funerals and invest in their children’s education.

Nii Sumponu II urged the Ga-Dangbe to appreciate and embrace their unique culture, saying it was wrong for people to speak poorly about their traditions and customs or describe them as outdated.

The 2023 Tema ‘homowo’ celebration is on the theme: “Celebrating our culture’s pride in peace and unity for community development.”

Hundreds of residents were seen clouded in red apparel with hyssops shrouded around the necks of some selected few as they marched through the principal streets within Tema Newtown, singing and chanting indigenous Ga-Dangbe songs amid the firing of musketries.