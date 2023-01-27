Tema United beats Gye Nyame FC

Tema United’s Daniel Shaway exhibited a stalling performance in their team’s win against Gye Nyame FC in the Division Two League.

The solo goal from the man-of-the-match player won the game for Tema United who was 7th on the Division Two League Table prior to the game.

The opponent, Gye Nyame FC came into the game as the favourite but Tema United stood to the ground and left them disappointed after the final whistle of the Referee for the end of the game.

At the blast of the whistle for the commencement of the game, the two sides engaged in a tense battle to show their powers in an attempt to overcome the other, players of the two teams tested each other’s defense in a bid to find the opener.

The scoreboard, however, remained unchanged as both teams couldn’t manage to hit target.

Gye Nyame who was 4th on the Division Two League Table got a foothold in the second half as talisman Maestro Jabir struggled to deal with the defensemen of Tema United.

Tema United took the lead in the 78th minute with Daniel Shaway’s strike which beat the onrushing Gye Nyame FC Keeper.

Gye Nyame came close to equalizing in the last minute but squandered the chance.

Tema United kept the intensity and created more chances until the end of the game.