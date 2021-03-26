Tema United Football Club
Tema United Football Club

Tema United Football Club (FC) has signed Team-based Photizo Sporting Club’s defender Ahmed Abdellah for an undisclosed fee.

The enterprising left-back signed a long-term contract with Tema United after agreeing on personal terms.

Mr. Oscar Mawuli Nuwati, Public Relations Officer of Tema United FC in an interview with the GNA Sport expressed delight in the addition of Ahmed to Tema United FC.

He said “many teams wanted him but the player opted to come to us and be part of our future and he has started training with us and would be a massive addition to our already talented squad”.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.