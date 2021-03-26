Tema United Football Club (FC) has signed Team-based Photizo Sporting Club’s defender Ahmed Abdellah for an undisclosed fee.

The enterprising left-back signed a long-term contract with Tema United after agreeing on personal terms.

Mr. Oscar Mawuli Nuwati, Public Relations Officer of Tema United FC in an interview with the GNA Sport expressed delight in the addition of Ahmed to Tema United FC.

He said “many teams wanted him but the player opted to come to us and be part of our future and he has started training with us and would be a massive addition to our already talented squad”.