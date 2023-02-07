Tema United silences vociferous Revelation FC

Tema United FC climbed to the summit of the Greater Accra Division Two Zone One League table after defeating Revelation Football Club from Ashaiman 2-1 at the Tema Sports Stadium on Monday.

Tema United’s Seth Onwona broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, and Joseph Donkor doubled the score line three minutes later after a defensive blunder by the Revelation FC Right Back in the 45th minute to end the first half 2-0 for the home side.

The visitors did not give up after the recess and increased the tempo of the game in an attempt to cancel the deficit as monitored by the Ghana News Agency Tema Sports Team.

The pressure yielded a positive result in the 54 minutes, as Revelation FC’s Robert Kwao fired a thunderbolt outside the edge of the box which zoomed into the net for what turned out to be the consolation goal for the visitors.

The goal woke Tema United FC from their momentary soft bed after their two goals to mount a series of incursions into the visitor’s vital area to increase the tally.

Despite the host’s sustained pressure, Revelation FC from Ashaiman managed to calm the storm.