Tema upscales efforts to protect the environment

Tema Metropolitan Assembly, TDC Company Limited in collaboration with operation Clean Your Frontage project has upscaled efforts to protect the environment of Tema 66 years after independence.

The protection of the environment through consistent clean-up would create a conducive ambiance for doing business and attract people to the Industrial and Harbour city, which is at the centre of the world, Mr. Yohani Nii Armah Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

“Man has a responsibility to protect the environment and part of the measures to protect it is to ensure that healthy environment,” Mr. Ashitey stated after leading stakeholders to undertake environmental protection and clean-up crusade through some principal areas within Community One.

He said 66 years after the attainment of political independence Ghana should also be celebrating a breakthrough in environmental cleanliness.

Mr. Ashitey encouraged residents of Tema and across the country to make it a daily habit to maintain a clean and healthy environment, “let us avoid polluting the environment.

“A clean environment also prevents certain diseases that occurs as a result of an unclean environment”.

He said the Tema environmental brigade in collaboration with stakeholders will embark on occasional clean-up to ensure that Tema and its environment are always clean.

Mr. Kwesi Agyeman, Market Coordinator for Tema Metropolitan Assembly also commended the Market woman in Tema Community One for the effort in joining the campaign to keep Tema clean again.

Mr. Agyeman stated that after the clean-up exercise, time will be allocated for the fumigation of the market, especially to get rid of rodents and to keep items stored in the market safe for consumption.

He encouraged Ghanaians not to stop cleaning their frontage, but rather make it a habit to always ensure that their environment was clean