Tema West Assembly fetes 2,500 older persons

The Tema West Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the Department of Social Protection and Community Development, has feted 2,500 older persons within the municipality as part of the commemoration of the International Day of Older Persons.

A series of activities were organised in Communities Two, Three, and Five as well as Sakumono to mark the day, which was on the theme: “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World.”

Participating older persons received free breast screening, eye, and ear examination, massage, and general health screening, among others.

Ms. Anna Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, interacting with the older persons said the 2022 theme serves as a hallmark and reminder of the significant roles older persons played in traversing global challenges and contributing to their solutions with resilience and fortitude.

She said recognising the vital contributions of older persons and promoting the inclusion of their voices, perspectives and needs were critical to creating meaningful policies to enhance a holistic response to local and national issues.

She said the commemoration was a call to action and opportunity aimed at embracing the voices of older persons whilst highlighting their resilience and contributions to society, as well as promoting policy dialogues to enhance the protection of older persons’ human rights and recognizing their contributions to sustainable development.

She added that the assembly would enhance the caregiving skills of caregivers and aged persons, strengthen the extended family system in the municipality, and provide counselling for families of the aged.

The MCE (Municipal Chief Executive) noted that the assembly would continue the yearly health screening for the aged and mobilize for free registration of older persons onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, while encouraging families to take up the full responsibilities of their aged relatives.

Ms. Addo said the Assembly would ensure that the Social Welfare Department, which is the focal point for the aged in the Municipality would be resourced and supported to efficiently carry out its mandate.

Madam Clara Sowah, the Tema Municipal Director for Social, Protection, and Community Development, cautioned the public against branding their aged relatives as witches.

She said they would also grow to experience the same things they observed in the older persons,’ and they attribute it to witchcraft.

Madam Sowah also urged the aged not to give up but to continue to be resilient as they were important to society and their experiences and advice served as guidance for the younger generation.

She added that to ensure that they do not become bored in their families, her department would continue to train them on how to babysit their grandchildren to relieve the working mothers to become economically empowered.