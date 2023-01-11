Tema West Assembly marks ‘My first day at school’

The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has marked “My first day at school” for the 2023 academic year urging parents to take interest in the performance of their children.

The programme was to welcome the children to the kindergarten and class one and encourage them to stay in school.

The Education Office, in collaboration with the Assembly, donated exercise books, crayons, pencils, and sharpeners to the pupils to make learning attractive and motivate them to go to school every day.

The schools visited were Adjei Kojo TWMA 2 Basic School, Tetteh Ocloo State School for the deaf, Klagon TWMA, and Old Lashibi Primary School.

Mr Isaac MacCarthy-Mensah, the Municipal Director of Education, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the programme was to help make the school environment serene and interesting for the pupils.

He said the Government alone could not provide all the needs of pupils and students and called on parents to prioritise the educational needs of children.

Parents must visit their children in school once in a while to know their performance and challenges, especially pupils with health conditions.

Mr Osanyonmor Atitiati Patric Laweh, the Presiding Member, TWMA, urged the pupils to take their academic work seriously to excel and become responsible adults for society’s welbeing.