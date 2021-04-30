Structures on waterways, greenbelt, and wetlands have been marked for demolition by the Tema West Metropolitan Assembly in preparation for the rainy season.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, who announced this, said the exercise was to pave way for rain water to flow freely from communities in the municipality.

“The Assembly shall carefully take steps for the demolition of some structures on waterways,” Mrs Amoako said during the General Assembly meeting of the Tema West Assembly.

She said Assembly would also procure and stockpile relief items for disaster victims, adding that intensification of sensitization exercises in the municipality was also ongoing to mitigate disaster.

She noted that the Assembly would commit funding to the dredging, desilting of drains and evacuation of refuse from flood-prone communities.

She said a team from the Assembly visited some flood-prone areas, including communities five, 18, 19, Devtraco Estates and 20 washing bay.

The MCE noted that at Devtraco Estates, it was revealed that a building was constructed on top of a culvert on the main drain in the area leading to the flooding.

“This main drain served as the only exit point for all drains and thus, the building impeded the free flow of water,” she added.