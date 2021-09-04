Tema West Educational Directorate holds conference for school based PROs

The Tema West Educational Directorate has organized a maiden conference to train school based Public Relations Officers to understand Public Relations tools in solving minor problems with potential to hinder the success of education.

Mr Isaac MaCarthy-Mensah, Tema West Municipal Director of Education, explained during the workshop that the value education was priceless and that was why the Directorate was seeking to deal with challenges affecting the success of education in the Municipality.

He said the school based Public Relations Officers initiative, was one of many programmes undertaken by the Directorate to improve the quality of education.

Mr Gyimah Abaidoo, Basic School Coordinator of Tema West Municipal said the purpose of the programme was to coach the school based PROs, to use Public Relations tool to find solutions to problems.

A round table discussion was held during the conference and top-notch Public Relations Officer sensitized the school based PROs on tactical steps they could take up in identifying key stakeholders who could help solve issues concerning education in the Municipality.

Madam Mavis Okutu, Public Relations Officer of Tema West Educational Directorate said 24 teachers from public Junior High Schools and Senior High Schools in the Municipality were selected to be part of the programme.

She said they would be trained to master Public Relations tools so that they would be proactive in solving minor problems impeding educational activities.

Madam Okutu said the roles of the school based PROs would be to create favorable attitude among various organizations, interest groups the public through communication and ensure the good image of the directorate and would also ensure that the appropriate information flow with all publics and evaluate communication problems among others.

She said “the Ministry of Education is already overwhelmed with issues of education so in our own small ways, we also want solve our own problems”.

She urged the school based Public Relation Officers to think outside the box and use Public Relations tools to find solutions.