Tema West MCE calls on Nungua Traditional Council

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has called on the Nungua Traditional Council, with a promise to strengthen relations with the traditional authorities in the Municipality.

The MCE, who was accompanied by some Members and Officials of the Assembly, pledged to work collaboratively with the Traditional Authority and actively involve them in activities of the Assembly.

She promised to work in the interest of the Assembly and ensure its development, working closely with all stakeholders, including the chiefs within the Municipality.

She said as part of the development agenda of the Assembly, it was considering the construction of a Technical and Vocational Training Centre in the municipality to give the youth practical skills necessary for their development and ultimately the Assembly.

That, she added, required the support of the Traditional Authority with the provision of lands for the project to take off and help build an educated and skilled population.

Professor (Nii) Odaifia Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of the Nungua Traditional Area, flanked by other sub-chiefs, congratulated the MCE on her confirmation and subsequent swearing-in, and called on her to work diligently in the interest of the Assembly.

He called on the MCE to be all –inclusive in the quest to develop the Municipality, assuring her of the Traditional Council’s unwavering support in the overall development of Tema West – part of which falls under the Nungua Traditional Council.