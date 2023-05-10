Tema West MCE confer with Kasapreko management

Ms. Anna Adukwei Addo, Municipal Chief Executive for the Tema West Municipal Assembly has met the management of Kasapreko Company Limited on a familiarization visit and called for support to improve the municipality.

The Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Municipal Planning Unit, and Municipal Roads Engineer were among the authorities from the Tema West Municipal Assembly, with the Municipal Chief Executive.

Ms. Addo thanked the organization for maintaining excellent workplace security and safety standards.

She added that every firm must ensure that its employees, including visitors, were safe on the company’s premises, and that such actions would foster excellent and healthy working relations between the company and their clients.

The Tema West Municipal Chief Executive also requested that the Kasapreko company assisted the Municipal Assembly in developing the municipality, emphasizing that the Municipal Assembly was frequently faced with financial constraints and would require the support of corporate institutions to undertake some development projects for the residents of the communities.

She mentioned a few projects, such as classroom blocks, access roads, and other social projects that required some collaboration to develop for usage in the town.

Mr. Ali Braimah, Head of Procurement at Kasapreko Company Limited, told the Ghana News Agency that the company and other stakeholders in the municipality were ready to support the Assembly’s success as it was about time for the Tema West Municipal Assembly to collaborate with various enterprises for development objectives.

“The Tema West Municipal Assembly will shortly visit other enterprises under its authority to share its developmental strategies and solicit their support.