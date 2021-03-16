Mrs Adwoa Amoako, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, on Tuesday inspected some on-going road projects in the area and assured residents of the speedy completion of the works.

The roads inspected include inner-city roads at Sakumono Estate, Sakumono Village MPs Flat, communities Three, Five, 18, and 20, Regimanuel Estate, Adjei Kojo, and Shalom Spot.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the working tour, Mrs Amoako said the inner-city roads were undergoing rehabilitation works, which include asphalt overlays with various components.

She said the rehabilitation works formed part of the Ministry of Roads and Highways Urban Roads Project and expressed satisfaction about the progress made.

Mrs Amoako said the Government recognised the importance of road transport in facilitating socio-economic development hence the continuation of the “Year of Roads” to improve the quality of life of the citizenry and enhance economic growth.

“The Community Three roads, since they were constructed some 20 years ago, have not seen any rehabilitation, and this has come timeously to allay the concerns of residents who have always complained of the bad nature of the roads,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Wordey, the Tema West Municipal Roads Engineer, said the entire municipality was expected to get 21 kilometers roads rehabilitated.

He said at “Site A” of Tema Community Three, some 1.8 kilometers was being worked on adding that in some instances, surface dressing would be done to improve the road conditions and safeguard its life expectancy.

He assured residents and commuters of the Sakumono Village and Estate Broadway that the contractor would be on site by April 2021 to begin works to improve access and reduce traffic congestion.

Mr Bernard Owusu-Bempah, the Assembly Member, Dzata-Bu Electoral Area of Community Three, said: “the rehabilitation of the roads has come as a relief as their poor nature had been a major concern to residents”.