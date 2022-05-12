Tema West MCE Urges Stakeholders To Take Education Seriously

Ms. Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West has stated that education is a national priority that must be taken seriously by all stakeholders to increase the literacy rate in the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, Ms. Addo said no country could progress with a large proportion of its youth as illiterates and urged Ghanaians to invest in their children’s education.

She suggested that bringing all stakeholders on board the ship of education was significant to the nation’s development, adding that “an educated populace is a critical recipe for development and peace in society”.

Ms. Addo indicated that as part of the effort to transform the municipality, the Tema West Municipal Assembly had constructed Lashibi T. I. Ahmadiyya School, Adjei-Kojo Basic School, and the Community Two Kindergartens.

“I will continue to support education and whatever the municipality needed to boost the education, the Assembly will be there to provide,” she said.

Ms. Addo explained that Basic Education was officially free and compulsory as stipulated by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana hence encouraging the citizenry to make use of the education to foster their financial embodiment.

She entreated stakeholders and leaders in the community to be united to support education pointing out the fact that “education is the key to success and through education, we can achieve a better, developed reliable and peaceful Ghana”.

She advised the youth in the municipality to be disciplined and stay away from violence, and live in peace, unity, and prosperity with a national agenda.