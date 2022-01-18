Tema West MCE urges women to aspire for leadership positions

Ms. Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema West Municipal Assembly has called on relevant stakeholders to strengthen policies for women to take up leadership positions.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Ms Addo said women are a credible force in strengthening democracy and promotion of culture.

She said women needed more empowerment particularly in economics, education, and other fields to enable them to participate actively in politics, not as praise singers, but take positions in national political leadership and governance.

Ms Addo encouraged Ghanaian women, both at national and international institutions to venture into active politics; “I will continue to encourage and support women by any means, and I will continue to advocate that women take political positions”.

According to the Tema West MCE, making value chains more gender-inclusive is important to her and the Assembly, as sustainable economic development could not be achieved without effective and equal participation and contribution of both genders.

She said the era, where women were left out in decision-making was over and encouraged women not to feel marginalized, but to challenge such notions to occupy a political position.

Ms Addo noted that women were ethical, civic-minded, they champion diversity and issues of equality; “Women leaders seek to further economic, social, and political progress for all, and thus empowered women will improve outcomes and bring about good results”.