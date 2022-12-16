Tema West MP Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah Commission classroom block

Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency supported by Cargill has commissioned a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Promise Land in Adjei Kojo in the Tema West Municipality.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Ahenkorah said educational infrastructure development forms part of the government’s agenda to promote free and quality education in the country emphasizing the need to support the government’s vision to educate every child.

He said the new classroom block would benefit pupils in Adjei Kojo and its environs, adding that, it also forms part of his initiative to improve the fortunes of students in the municipality to compete with their colleagues in other schools and even become future leaders as well.

Mr. Ahenkorah who was the former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry pleaded with teachers to observe proper maintenance culture to help sustain the project structure.

The MP urged students to concentrate on their studies in order to score good grades since they have a good structure that will enhance teaching and learning.

Mr. Isaac McCarthy Mensah, the Municipal Educational Director expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture describing it as a worthy partnership for development.

He said the school needed a Kindergarten (KG) to feed it and called on stakeholders within the municipality to support the Assembly for the construction of classroom blocks for the KG and Junior High School (JHS).

Mrs. Rahinatu A. Adam, the Headmistress of Adjei Kojo TWMA Basic 1 School in an interview with the Ghana News Agency commended the MP for the support.

She said the school had been struggling with inadequate classrooms infrastructure for a long time and would make effective use of the facility.

Mrs. Adam appealed to other stakeholders to come to their aid and build other school infrastructure to help improve the quality of education in Adjei Kojo.