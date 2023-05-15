Carlos Ahenkorah donates to Hopeland Orphanage

Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah, Tema West Member of Parliament, has donated food, detergents, and five sawing machines to the Hopeland Orphanage in Tema, Suncity.

The Catholic Church founded the Hopeland Orphanage in 1997 to train homeless children in functional educational skills such as hairdressing, barbering, car mechanic, electrical mechanic, and soap manufacturing, among others.

The institute adopted children under the age of 13, while also providing vocational training to other street children over the age of 13 within the orphanage and other established work sites in the Greater Accra Region.

The Reverend Kanmwaa Cosmos, Director of Hopeland stated that despite being in operation for 24 years, the organisation has encountered funding issues due to its unpopularity.

Rev. Cosmos expressed gratitude on behalf of the youngsters for the gesture, saying he was happy that the MP was able to react to their plea on such short notice, emphasising, however, that children from the streets were not useless but faced the unpredictability of life.

While handing the gifts to the orphanage, Mr. Ahenkorah expressed surprise that such an institution existed in the Tema West Constituency and vowed to come in July to celebrate his birthday with them.

He also promised to repair a water problem that some of the students had identified as a big issue, while appealing to the Ghana Water Company to help erase previous bills and reconnect them to the national grid.

The MP encouraged the children to do their best to become better members of society.

Furthermore, they made a wise decision by accepting to be taught skills to improve their life, and they should ensure that their ambitions are realised.