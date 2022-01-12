Tema West MP equips youth with information technology skills

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West in collaboration with Slamm Foundation has commenced a week’s training programme aimed at equipping the youth in basic Information Technology (IT) skills to help them earn an income.

The programme also aimed at upgrading their educational level in IT fundamentals, Microsoft Office suite, cyber security awareness, graphic designing, video editing, usage of computers and tablets, and phone fixing to enable them to start making a living.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Sakumono near Tema during the training, Mr Ahenkorah said “I want the youth in my constituency to be computer literate by giving them opportunities to understand the basics of computer technology”.

According to Mr Ahenkorah, about 500 youth have been targeted for the training, which involved a comprehensive and intensive daily teaching, “at the end of the week, I expect participants to come out with basic knowledge to initiate a small scale-start-up business”.

Mr Ahenkorah pledged to continue to put the people of Tema West Constituency first in all his endeavours and ensure that their concerns were identified and resolved.

Mr. Micheal Ameh, Assistant Director of Education, Ghana Education Service at the Tema Metropolis Directorate commended the MP for improving the lives of the youth in the constituency through IT training.

Ms Justine Sellassie, Operation Manager for Slamm Foundation, explained that the youth would be equipped with the necessary skills to set up their own businesses.

“At the end of this free IT skills training programme, participants will be awarded certificates accordingly.”