Tema West MP supports students with foodstuffs

Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema-West Constituency, has supported some Senior High School students in the constituency with provisions such as milk, mackerel, biscuits, sugar, and milo to return to school.

The initiative was to take some pressure off parents whose wards were returning to school after the short vacation.

According to Mr Ahenkorah, the President had alleviated the burden of Members of Parliament because they were forced by circumstances in the past to assist parents get their wards into school.

He stressed that it was only prudent that MPs found other ways to assist parents in the right course.

He said the support was a thank you message to the parents of Tema-West and urged them to have hope in the NPP government, which would uplift their confidence to be able to deliver more.

He informed the students that glory did not exist forever; therefore, they would become elders of society soon, and whatever situation they were in presently should motivate them to become better citizens.

Mr Ahenkorah also admonished them to desist from joining bad groupings and ensure that while they were leaving their homes in peace, they returned without any troubles.

The students expressed their delight for the support and promised their parents and the Member of Parliament that their efforts towards their education weren’t going to be in vain.