The Tema West Municipal Assembly, through its Department of Social Social Protection and Community Development, has presented items and disbursed cheques to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Municipality.

The items which included; deep freezers, welding machine, leather sewing machines, medical supplies, were procured by the Assembly out of the three per cent allocation to PWDs from the District Assemblues Common Fund (DACF) to enhance their livelihoods.

The items were procured based on request after needs assessment was conducted by the department.

In all, 26 beneficiaries including 13 women, 10 men and three children with special needs, who benefited from the GH₵ 650,000 package, were selected subject to a vetting process.

Some of the beneficiaries received cash to foot their medical bills whiles others got capital to be reinvested into their collapsing businesses.

Mrs Clara Sowah, Municipal Director, Department of Social Social Protection and Community Development, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that plans were afoot to provide container grocery shops for some beneficiaries.

She said the intervention was meant to make PWDs self-sufficient and to empower them to contribute meaningfully to societal and national development.

She noted that the department had recorded 350 PWDs who were being supported in diverse ways, citing the distribution of food items to them to promote their wellbeing.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Municipal Chief Executive, Tema West Municipal Assembly, called on them to properly utilise the items and reap the full benefits thereof.

She indicated that government, through the Assembly, was committed to empowering Ghanaians irrespective of their circumstances in life and would continue to initiate pro-poor policies to reach out to all.