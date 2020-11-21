The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) on Thursday inaugurated Zonal Council Members to deepen grassroots participation.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the swearing-in of the 45 Zonal Council Members constituting 15 persons from each of the zones namely; Tema West, Batsonaa and Adjei Kojo.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Municipal Chief Executive, TWMA, speaking at the brief ceremony, said grassroot participation in the decentralization process was significant as assemblies could not function efficiently without effective, functional and reliable sub-structures.

She said the role of zonal Councils could not be underemphasized in the implementation of local governance and decentralization policies.

She indicated that since the inauguration of the Municipal Assembly in April 2018, it had been carefully planning adequately towards office accommodation, logistics and monetary structuring in ensuring the full operationalization of the Zonal Councils.

“Some progress has been made and it is testimony of our commitment in giving true meaning to the devolution of political and administrative authority to the substructures” she added.

The MCE charged the Zonal Council Members to work assiduously towards the realization of the aspiration of the people of Tema West, saying “their collective responsibility would be to work hard in deepening local governance and helping to better livelihoods.”

She entreated members to acquaint themselves with the legal and regulatory frameworks governing local governance to enable them function more effectively.

She further called on the members to keep records of all ratable properties to assist authorized officials to collect revenue due the Assembly and report all unauthorized developments within its jurisdiction.

Mr Ali Amidu, Municipal Coordinating Director, TWMA, reiterating the importance of Sub-District Structures, said its operationalization was key in the enhancement of decentralized local governance.

“An effective local government system built on an operational sub-district structures tend to promote participation and good governance, by strengthening involvement in the development process” he explained.

While taking their Oaths of Office and Secrecy, Members of the Zonal Council pledged to work diligently to the best of their abilities in the realization of their goals.