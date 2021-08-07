Tema West Municipal Assembly ranked fourth best MMDA

The Tema West Municipal Assembly has been adjudged the fourth best out of 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) examined in the 2020 Annual Local Government Service (LGS) performance Contract.

This feat comes barely three years after the Tema West Municipal Assembly– situated in the South-Eastern part of the Greater Accra Region- was inaugurated in March 2018 after it was carved out of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

The Assembly scored a total rating of 90.63 per cent with an overall excellent performance to take the fourth position.

The best ten MMDAs with the highest scores would be given special acknowledgment and awards for their performance.

The 2020 Annual LGS Performance Evaluation report and ranking of 16 Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and 260 MMDAs, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema disclosed.

The LGS, in line with its mission statement, developed a comprehensive Performance Management System (PMS) that is based on agreed Service Delivery Standards (SDS), operationalized through the PMS at all levels.

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, in a foreword to the report, said, the PMS was a systematic process for improving performance, evaluating the individual performance of staff, and teams to enhance productivity.

It was also to develop competencies, increase job satisfaction, and to ensure the achievement of the full potential of all staff in the Service in line with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

Dr Arthur said it was operationalized through the Performance Management Instruments (Contract and Appraisal) in which the Service entered into agreement and commitment with its employees to set clear, quantifiable objectives and indicators for attainment within a given timeframe.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Municipal Chief Executive, Tema West Municipal Assembly, reacting to the report told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that, for an assembly which was barely three years, it was a commendable stride.

She said the assembly would continue to work more assiduously to remain atop in its performance in the ensuing years.

Mrs Amoako applauded the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Mohammed Ali Amadu, and staff of the Assembly for their commitment in carrying out their administrative duties as required.

Meanwhile, scores of residents have also commended Mrs Amoako for her exemplary leadership, commitment to detail, and enthusiasm to work with all political groupings.

Some of the residents in a reaction to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said “if within under four years we Municipality was adjudged the fourth, then our target for the next evaluation period would be the top the first place”.