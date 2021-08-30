Tema West Municipal Assembly supports GES

The Tema West Municipal Assembly has presented office furniture to the Municipal Office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to help promote quality education.

The furniture made up of 14 office tables and 14 chairs are to be distributed to teachers as part of the Assembly’s contribution to quality teaching and learning at the basic level.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Municipal Chief Executive, Tema West Municipal Assembly, presenting the furniture, assured the GES of the assembly’s continuous support in providing the needed educational infrastructure.

She said the government, through the various Assemblies, was committed to strengthening the country’s educational sector with the provision of the needed teaching and learning materials at all levels.

Mrs Amoako said education was key to the development of Tema West and the country, saying the assembly would not renege on its responsibilities in constructing the needed infrastructure to improve the delivery of quality education.

Mr Isaac MaCarthy-Mensah, Tema West Municipal Director of Education, who received the furniture, expressed appreciation to the assembly, saying the gesture was timely as there was an urgent need for it.

He assured the assembly that steps would be taken to the furniture life span.