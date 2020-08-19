Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, says the Assembly will make education central to its development agenda.

She said the growth of any society was dependent on how educated its citizens were.

The MCE had paid a visit to the Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO) to monitor the on-going West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The visit afforded her and officials of the Assembly and the Municipal Education Directorate, the opportunity to assess, at first hand, the challenges of the school and to address them.

In all, 691 final year students comprising 343 boys and 348 girls were sitting the examination which commenced on July 20, 2020 amidst earlier concerns about health protocols in place to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

According to the MCE, the importance of education could not be overemphasized as it was the bedrock for sustainable national development, and said “the Assembly would continue to provide infrastructure and educational materials to enhance teaching and learning.”

She noted that the new assembly was unwavering in its efforts to provide quality education at all levels.

She particularly mentioned the construction of a six unit classroom block and washroom facility at TEMASCO by the assembly as one of such many projects on-going in schools across the Municipality.

Mr Kobina Baido, Headmaster, Tema Senior High School, said the state of insecurity and encroachment of school lands were alarming and had encouraged some miscreants to invade the school at will.

For instance, he said a final year female science student was nearly ganged rapped in broad day light by some persons who had scaled the rather short walls of the school. She was injured in the failed attempt.

He appealed to the Municipal Assembly to rebuild the broken fence walls and increase the number of security personnel to ward off such criminals.

“The situation has seemingly improved because the Police have extended their day and night patrols to the school after a series of reports were made, ” he said, adding that” a safe and healthy school environment was critical to education.”

Mr Francis Steel, Tema West Municipal Education Director, who accompanied the MCE, said in spite of the challenges facing the school, its academic performance had consistently improved over the years, adding that their security concerns were been addressed.