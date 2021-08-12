Tema West NCCE steps up COVID-19 sensitization

The Tema West Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has stepped up education and sensitisation efforts on COVID-19 to curb the recent surge in reported cases across the country.

Mr Fidel Bortey, NCCE Tema West Municipal Director who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema said, the sensitisation had been ongoing to ensure full adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols despite the seeming reduction in cases in the country at some point.

He said with the increasing number of cases in the Greater Accra Region particularly, the need to upscale the sensitisation at public places in the Municipality was non-negotiable to help stem the tide.

“It has become necessary for the NCCE to intensify its activities with regards to the global pandemic with the increase in deaths and cases recorded due to the emergence of the Delta Variant in Ghana,” he said.

Such sensitization activities, he indicated, were geared towards reminding Ghanaians of the existence of the disease and the need to observe all safety protocols, especially the washing of hands and the wearing of the face mask at all times in public places.

He said the NCCE had mainstreamed COVID-19 education into its activities and that; churches, markets, bus terminals as well as sensitization of individuals in shops along the streets, would continue unabated in the Municipality.

He added that such activities would not only be limited to COVID-19 but would focus on topics such as; environmental sanitation, national unity, duties of citizens, and other issues the Commission was mandated to undertake.

Mr Bortey said the NCCE recently took its sensitisation to the State School for the Deaf at Adjei Kojo where officials of the NCCE took turns to educate students on the safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus at the school and their homes.

He cautioned the students of the dangers of not adhering to the protocols especially with the emergence of the Delta Variant which spreads much faster than the other variants and encouraged them to wear masks at all times no matter how discomforting it could be.

Mrs. Christabell Lumor–Somie, another NCCE Staff called on the students to keep their environments clean to prevent other diseases aside from COVID-19.