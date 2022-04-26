Tema workers to mark May Day with clean-up

The Tema District Council of Labour (TDCL) has fixed Friday, April 29 to undertake a massive clean-up exercise at the Tema General Hospital as part of the 2022 May Day activities.

Mr. Emmanuel Addo-Kumi, TDCL Vice-Chairman disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Tuesday on the Council’s preparations for the May Day celebrations.

Mr. Addo-Kumi who is also the Vice-Chairman for the Greater Accra Regional branch of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) said the TUC had an agreement to embark on a series of clean-up exercises within the areas they represented.

He said the action in the Greater Accra Region was in support of the Regional Coordinating Council’s (RCC) “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign.

He, therefore, urged all workers within the TDCL jurisdiction to join in the clean-up exercise in preparation for the May Day.

He stated however that this year, the annual symposium for the celebration had been canceled due to the late release of the theme, which made it impossible for them to plan for it.

Members, he added, would join the national worker’s parade at Independence Square after which they would gather at the GHACEM Clubhouse in Tema to continue the celebration.

The theme for this year’s May Day celebration is, “Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the Era of COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond.”