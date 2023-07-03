TEMASCHO alumni advise form three students on life after school 

The Tema Senior High School Old Students Association (TOSA) has organised an educational forum for final-year students of the institution to psych them towards achieving meaningful goals after school.

The forum, dubbed, “TOSA Tertiary Talks,” seeks to call on illustrious alumni of the school to encourage and present to the students a picture of life after school because most of them will graduate without any insight into what lies ahead of them”.

Mr. Paul Kakraba, an alumnus, revealed that life was a continuum from birth to death, and in between are various stages that require playing certain roles.

Mr. Kakraba said completing senior high school was one of the stages of life, but for them to move on to the next stage, it would be judged by the result of the examination whether they continue with their studies at a tertiary institution or use the knowledge and experience they gained to progress in other fields.

He said students should set happiness as their goal in life and not riches, power, or fame, which are by-products of happiness.

“I am a living example of a person who trained and has performed in an area where I am most interested and talented. I am a happy man.

“Talent and interest act as fuel and lubricant that ensure smooth and progressive movement. If you are talented and interested in what you do, you don’t easily get tired or bored doing it. This applies to perusing a course or a career,” he said.

Mr. Kakraba said the greatest mistake parents often made was insisting that their children pursue careers that would guarantee financial freedom or job security without taking job satisfaction into consideration.

He said he had been organising a session to motivate final year students as they prepared for their WASSCE exams.