Temis Foundation provides drinking water to Suwarinsadaasa community

Accessing potable water is a major concern for the residents of Suwarinsa-daasa community in the Builsa North Municipality in the Upper East Region.

Many women and children on a daily basis are compelled to trek long distances in search of water, mostly from streams, rivers, ponds, Wells and other open water sources for their daily and economic activities.

The worrying development is the fact that schoolchildren often lose instructional hours in search of water to bath or to attend to nature’s call, as some of them report to school late or do not go to school after walking long distances.

To address this age-old problem, Temis Foundation a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has constructed a fresh hand pump borehole for the community members to lensen their suffering.

The first phase of the drilling begun on the 2nd of June 2023 in the community. The Residents of Suwarinsa-daasa were very happy to see clean drinking water springing out of the ground for the first time after the drilling exercise took place by Engineers of SS drilling company Ltd.

Addressing the Residents of Suwarinsadaasa before the drilling took place, the CEO of Temis Foundation, Madam Ruth Awontemi Afoko stated that, the NGO was formed in 2018 with the mission of serving as a source of hope for the hopeless, vulnerable and marginalized in communities across the country especially in Builsa traditional area.

She added it gladdens her heart to witnessed the borehole being drilled which will serve the community members with clean drinking water saying the days where the Residents draw unsafe water from an exposed WELL for drinking, will be a thing of the past in no time.

She explained that water was a basic necessity of life and that there was the need for it to be provided to especially rural dwellers to enable them to live quality lives, saying, “it is totally unacceptable for young children in particular to walk long distances to fetch water or drink water from unsafe sources.”

Madam Afoko appealed to the Residents of Suwarinsa-daasa to put in place measures to keep the borehole in good standing as expected after the construction and handing over of the borehole to the community.

The Assemblyman for Suwarinsa electoral area Hon Samuel Abiayega thanked Temis Foundation for the borehole stressing that the hand pump borehole being constructed will go a long way in solving the old aged unavailability of clean drinking water in Suwarinsadaasa a section of his electoral area.

The Assemblyman was quick to appealed to all stakeholders to help extend electricity to the community to fast track the developmental agenda of Suwarinsadaasa.

The Engineer of SS drilling company Ltd, contracted by Temis Foundation for the drilling of the borehole, Mr Saban Osman indicated that, the first phase of the drilling has been done saying, in some few days to come the building of the borehole concrete platform and fixing of the pump would be completed for handing over to the community. It is costing Temis Foundation Gh¢30,000.00 to drill the hand pump borehole for the community according to Mr Saban Osman the Engineer in charge.

Women in the beneficiary community could not hide their joy and excitement as they sang traditional songs and danced to express their gratitude to Temis Foundation for the gesture to them.