Tempane Assembly rejects Paul Azumah Abugre’s second tenure

The Assembly Members of the Tempane District Assembly in the Upper East Region have rejected the second tenure of Mr Paul Azumah Abugre as the Chief Executive after securing only 11 out of the 25 votes.

The number represented 44 per cent of the total number including; 17 elected and eight appointed members and therefore did not meet the required two-third majority needed to retain him as the DCE.

Fourteen Assembly Members voted against his re-nomination, representing 52 per cent while there was one spoilt ballot paper.

Mr Seth Tetteh, the Tempane District Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) who conducted and declared the election, stated that per the Local Government Act, a nominee would be qualified for a second round of election if he or she obtains 50 per cent or more of the Assembly Members present and voting.

He however stated that the President could re-nominate a person who failed to secure 50 per cent or more for a second round only on reasonable grounds.

He stated that a second round of the election would be conducted within 10 days of the first election.

Mr Moses Lambusah Ndabila, the Presiding Member of the Tempane District Assembly, said the results of the election would be communicated to President Akufo-Addo for a decision to be made.

Earlier, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister encouraged the Assembly Members to eschew partisan politics and prioritize the development of their electoral areas by voting to confirm the President’s nominee.

The Tempane District Assembly has become the second Assembly in the Upper East Region to reject the President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive after the Nabdam District Assembly did same last Thursday.