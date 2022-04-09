Tempane storm kills one, destroys 12 houses

One person has been confirmed dead, while 12 houses have been destroyed at Tempane District of the Upper East Region after a strong rainstorm.

The late Simon Abunkurigo, a middle-aged man, from the Bulpiesi community, was hit and killed by a shea tree uprooted by the storm after he had gone in search for a nursing sheep when the storm begun.

According to Mr Williams Adam Asaana, the Tempane District Director, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the heavy tree divided the deceased into pieces and the body had been buried by his family.

He said information gathered indicated that after the man had found the nursing sheep, the storm was too strong and he decided to seek shelter under the shea tree.

Upon sensing danger that the tree was being uprooted, he decided to run for his life but was hit and killed by the branches of falling tree.

Three houses were destroyed, thereby displacing affected people in the area while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries, he added.

Other affected communities in the district included Akarateshie, Akara, Basunde, Kong and Adongbala.

Mr Asaana advised residents of the district to seek for haven when there was looming danger particularly as the rainy season sets in.

He appealed to donor partners to assist the district to help victims of disasters especially during the rainy season.