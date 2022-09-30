TEMPO and Citizen Deep connect with Savana for new song ‘For Love’

TEMPO and Citizen Deep’s gleaming new Amapiano-infused House record rocks a svelte production with sweet vocals from budding singer, Savana and it’s the perfect cut for the dance floor. Stream or download ‘For Love’ across all major digital platforms here: https://linktr.ee/tempoiam

Since 2020’s ‘Self,’ most of the continent’s best House and EDM records have more often than not been synonymous with the Beninese sound maestro, and ‘For Love’ is no different. It’s another perfect cut for the dance floor and who could argue? Done with Soweto-born DJ and music producer, Citizen Deep – a figure well known for his thrilling Amapiano albums, the collaborative effort embraces the honeyed vocals of budding South African singer, Savana and they are fascinating right from the get-go. “Tired eyes and nervous ties. I’m not asking you for much/I could never get enough, all the things we do for love”, she utters over the fast-tempo Amapiano-infused production that steadily swells into a sea of synths.

These beautifully lock ‘For Love’ in place as a tale of unrequited love while magnifying the aptitude of the two producers and the experience is gripping. Renowned for his distinct fusion of EDM and House Music, TEMPO (previously Horace Tempo) has spun a cult following over the years thanks to songs like ‘Bolole,’ ‘The Time’ and ‘The Wonder.’ His discography continues to push the boundaries of what he can create, just as his growing list of collaborations which so far include; Kubla Kahn, Nel Oliver, Prince Chapelle, and Citizen Deep, prove there’s no end in sight.

Summer in the southern hemisphere may be months away, but TEMPO and Citizen Deep’s ‘For Love’ featuring Savana is here to help ease listeners into the season’s much-loved warmth and vicious party mood in the many weeks ahead. Enjoy!