Tems Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group, Making History in MLS

Two-time Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems has made headlines by joining Major League Soccer side San Diego FC’s ownership group as a club partner, becoming the first African female to be involved in MLS ownership.

Tems announced the news via a post on X on February 12, 2025, sparking excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

In a statement released by the club’s chairman, Sir Mohamed Mansour, San Diego FC confirmed that Tems has become a co-owner through her company, The Leading Vibe. “We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a club partner. Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the Right to Dream organization,” the statement read.

Tems expressed her enthusiasm about the new venture, saying, “I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a club that celebrates creativity, culture, and the power of community. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

Her involvement is seen as a significant milestone not only for the singer but also for the growing global influence of African talent in sports management. Tems joins a group of influential global figures whose personal journeys and achievements resonate with the values of both the Right to Dream Academy and San Diego FC. This move promises to bring fresh perspectives and foster new connections across music, culture, and sports, further enhancing the club’s profile on the international stage.