Tems Makes History with Second Grammy Win, Celebrates Mother in Emotional Speech

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, born Temilade Openiyi, cemented her status as a global music powerhouse at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, clinching the Best African Music Performance trophy for her soulful hit Love Me JeJe.

The win marks her second Grammy, following her 2023 victory for Best Melodic Rap Performance on Future’s Wait For U.

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, the 29-year-old artist dedicated the award to her mother, whose birthday fell on the day after the ceremony. “Dear God, thank you for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team. Tomorrow is my mum’s birthday, and this is her first Grammys. Mum, you’ve done so much for me and my brother. To my team—thank you. To God be the glory—He’s changed my life,” Tems said, her voice trembling with emotion.

The victory placed Tems ahead of a fiercely competitive field, including Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Asake, and Wizkid’s collaboration MMS, Yemi Alade’s Sensational (featuring Chris Brown, Davido, and Lojay), and other African heavyweights. Her win underscores the growing influence of Afrobeats and alternative African sounds on the global stage.

Tems’ meteoric rise began in 2020 when her feature on Wizkid’s Essence became a cultural phenomenon, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a Grammy nomination. The track’s remix, featuring Justin Bieber, further catapulted her into international stardom. Collaborations with Drake (Fountains) and Future (Wait For U) solidified her crossover appeal, blending her signature “alte” style—a fusion of soul, R&B, and Afrobeat—with mainstream hip-hop.

Her 2020 debut EP, For Broken Ears, and the 2021 follow-up If Orange Was a Place showcased her ethereal vocals and introspective lyricism, earning critical acclaim. In 2022, she made history when Wait For U—which sampled her unreleased track Higher—debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first African artist to achieve the feat.

The Grammy win for Love Me JeJe not only celebrates Tems’ artistry but also highlights Africa’s expanding footprint in global music. Fans and peers flooded social media with praise, hailing her as a “generational talent” and a beacon for African creatives.

As Tems continues to break barriers, her journey—from Lagos studios to Grammy glory—stands as a testament to resilience, innovation, and the unifying power of music. For a continent whose sounds now dominate airwaves worldwide, she is more than a star; she is a symbol of Africa’s unstoppable rise.